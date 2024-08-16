Reckless ECP overtake sends motorcycle crashing

The motorcyclist appears to clip either the car or the barrier, sending him skidding across the road directly into the path of an oncoming orange car.

A motorcyclist's alleged attempt to squeeze past traffic on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) left him nursing potential injuries after a nasty collision on Aug 13.

The incident, captured on dashcam footage and shared on the popular Roads.sg Facebook page, has sparked outrage among netizens who condemned the rider's reckless actions.

The video shows the motorcyclist travelling along the road shoulder of the westbound ECP near the Tanjong Katong Road exit.

With all three lanes occupied, the rider seemingly attempts to overtake a white car in the first lane by squeezing through a narrow gap between the vehicle and the road barrier.

The motorcyclist appears to clip either the car or the barrier, sending him skidding across the road directly into the path of an oncoming orange car.

The impact throws the rider from his bike as surrounding traffic comes to a standstill. In the aftermath, a fellow motorcyclist stops to check on the injured rider.

The video has drawn sharp criticism from netizens, with many condemning the rider's disregard for traffic rules and dangerous manoeuvring.

“Some of these motorcyclists have no regard for traffic laws, rules, or regulations,” read one comment. “They do not even think about their own safety.”

Several comments highlighted the rider's recklessness, with one claiming he was "asking for trouble" by attempting such a risky overtake.

“Why the bike try overtake by the right side of the car? There is already no space between the car and the barrier,” wrote the commenter.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were not alerted to the incident.