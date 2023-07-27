 Car catches fire on East Coast Parkway on Wednesday, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Car catches fire on East Coast Parkway on Wednesday

Car catches fire on East Coast Parkway on Wednesday
The fire, which involved the car’s engine compartment, was extinguished using two hose reels and a dry powder extinguisher.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Isabelle Liew
Jul 27, 2023 12:07 pm

A car caught fire on the East Coast Parkway on Wednesday night, near the Pan-Island Expressway and Tampines Expressway exit.

Photos online showed a silver car spewing a large cloud of smoke.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said on Thursday that it was alerted to the fire at about 11.50pm on Wednesday.

The fire, which involved the car’s engine compartment, was extinguished by firefighters using two hose reels and a dry powder extinguisher.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ms Amellia Moo had gone to Taiwan in April to celebrate the end of her examinations and was slated to return to Singapore on May 8.
Singapore

SMU undergrad on Taiwan trip drowned at sea, parents told

Related Stories

Driver in Taiwan charged with drink driving in accident that killed S’porean flight attendant in Taiwan

8 rescued after gym ceiling collapses in north-east China school

Indonesian fitness influencer dies after freak barbell mishap

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTSFIRESEAST COAST PARKWAY (ECP)Car