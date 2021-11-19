Reformative training for youth who had sex with 2 underage girls and impregnated them

SINGAPORE - At just 21 years old, he is already the father of two children by different mothers, one of whom he had sex with when she was 15.

The other mother was not a minor when she had sex with him and is now 18.

The offender had also impregnated a third victim when she was a 12-year-old child but she aborted the foetus.

All three were his girlfriends at different times but they are no longer with him, a district court heard.

On Friday (Nov 19), the offender was sentenced to undergo reformative training for at least one year. This means that he will be detained in a centre and made to follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills and counselling.

The Singaporean youth pleaded guilty on July 13 to four counts of having sex with a minor. He also admitted to one count of assaulting the 18-year-old girl. The offender turned 21 later that month.

Seventeen other charges, mainly relating to sexual acts with the underage girls, were considered during sentencing. He committed the offences between 2017 and last year.

The three victims cannot be named due to a gag order, while the youth cannot be identified as he was just 16 years old when he started committing the offences.

He was in a relationship with the 15-year-old girl from January to August 2017.

The girl was a virgin before she met him but the pair later had sex up to three times a month. She discovered she was pregnant in early 2018 and gave birth soon after.

The offender got to know the 12-year-old girl through social media platform Instagram in January 2019.

They met for the first time at his home on Jan 19 that year and had unprotected sex. The pair then got into a relationship later that day.

On April 30, 2019, the girl was found to be about 10 weeks pregnant and had an abortion the following month.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Theong Li Han had earlier said: "The production of conception was obtained and sent to the Health Sciences Authority for paternity testing.

"The result shows that the probability of paternity towards the accused was 99.9999 per cent."

Some time in June that year, the youth spent the night at the girl's home and they had sex again.

The DPP added: "The accused did so as he assumed that (the girl) would not get pregnant since she had just had an abortion in May 2019. The accused did not use a condom."

The court heard that the offender was in a relationship with the 18-year-old girl from August 2019 to September last year.

Some time in January last year, the couple had a dispute outside his home as he did not want her to leave the unit. Its location was not revealed in court documents.

The offender then slapped the teenager once and kicked her lower back.

Two months later, the girl discovered she was pregnant with his child and gave birth in July last year.

His bail was set at $15,000 on Friday and he was ordered to surrender himself at the State Courts on Dec 17 to begin serving his sentence.

For having sex with a child below 14 years old, an offender can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.