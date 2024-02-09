Remand extended for man who allegedly murdered neighbour

The woman was found dead at the scene by SCDF paramedics.

Those convicted of murder can face the death penalty.

Quek allegedly killed his neighbour, a 43-year-old woman, at a unit at Block 460B Bukit Batok West Avenue 9 on Jan 6.

A 65-year-old man who was charged in January with murdering his neighbour in a Bukit Batok flat was, on Feb 9, further remanded for four weeks.

The prosecution sought the extension for a psychological assessment, saying Quek Eng Hock could only be assessed recently as he had been unwell.

She did not elaborate on why he was ill.

Quek appeared in court via video-link at around 9.15am, and asked in Mandarin if his younger brother and sister were in court.

Their names were called out, but no one came forward.

His case was adjourned to March 8.

Quek allegedly killed his neighbour, a 43-year-old woman, at a unit at Block 460B Bukit Batok West Avenue 9 on Jan 6.

The victim’s identity is protected by a gag order.

Her five-year-old son was injured and taken conscious to the National University Hospital.

The police had previously said they received a call for help at 8.20am on Jan 6, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics. Quek was arrested there.

Police officers were seen going through rubbish at the block’s bin centre. A knife, believed to have been used in the incident, was seized.

Those convicted of murder can face the death penalty.