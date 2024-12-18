 M'sia Foreign Minister Tok Mat fined for smoking in prohibited area, Latest World News - The New Paper
M'sia Foreign Minister Tok Mat fined for smoking in prohibited area

Malaysia Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan was photographed holding a cigarette while at an eatery. PHOTO: REUTERS
Dec 18, 2024 02:10 pm

Malaysia Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan will be issued a notice and fined for smoking in a prohibited area.

In a post on X on Dec 18, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said: “The Foreign Minister’s office has been informed of this matter.

“Honestly, Mohamad himself requested that the Health Ministry issue a fine for the offence, and he told me that the fine will be paid.”

Speaking at a press conference on Dec 18, Mr Mohamad said he received a notice that morning from the Seremban District Health Office, but had yet to get the amount of compound.

“If it has become a concern and an issue among the public, I would like to sincerely tender my apology,” he said.

“I will pay the fine, and I hope it will not be too high.”

On Dec 17, a photo had gone viral showing an individual believed to be Mr Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, holding a cigarette while in the company of a group of men.

 

Balik dari kebun, singgah sekejap minum teh tarik kedai 24 jam kat simpang pekan Rantau.. Jumpa kawan2 sekampung

Posted by Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan on Sunday, December 15, 2024

The account owner also shared a poster listing 28 designated non-smoking areas as stipulated by the Health Ministry.

Dr Dzulkefly clarified that his ministry upholds the principle that no one is above the law.

“Since the enforcement of Act 852 (the Smoking Products Control for Public Health Act, 2024) on Oct 1, I remain firm on this principle,” he said. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

