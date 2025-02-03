Resident puts off reporting foul smell during CNY for fear of bad luck

A 53-year-old resident had died in his flat at 510 West Coast Drive.

A resident of Block 510 West Coast Drive had detected a foul smell coming from a unit but chose to ignore it for fear of bringing bad luck as death is a taboo topic during Chinese New Year.

However, the stench became unbearable and the residents called the police on the third day.

A 53-year-old man had died in his flat.

"It's Chinese New Year, so I felt uncomfortable mentioning such things," a female neighbour told Shin Min Daily News.

"I was also worried that if I was wrong about what I thought it was, it would cause a misunderstanding with my neighbour."

The woman added that the deceased lived with his father but the older man died about three years ago.

"In previous years, the man would clean the altar outside his flat when New Year was approaching, but this year he was nowhere to be seen," she said.

"I thought it was strange but I also thought maybe he was abroad or had gone to live with his sister."

Another neighbour said he did not notice the stench as he had gone visiting on the first two days of Chinese New Year.

"I detected it only yesterday."