Ronny Chieng declares Malaysia Asia's 'GOAT', roasts S'pore

Ronny Chieng (right) jokes about Malaysia being the 'Greatest of All Time' while teasing Singaporeans and Australians with Jimmy O Yang (left).

On a recent episode of GOATTALK with American comedian Jimmy O Yang, Malaysian comedian Ronny Chieng, to no one's surprise, declared his home country, Malaysia, the "Greatest of All Time" (GOAT) in Asia.

The "best Asian country" debate saw Yang choosing Japan, a pick Chieng mocked.

When Yang asked Chieng for his choice, Chieng proudly hummed the "Malaysia, Truly Asia" jingle before enthusiastically proclaiming Malaysia has "the best food in the world."

Yang, however, teased Chieng about his Instagram page, claiming it was full of content bashing Singaporeans and Malaysians.

"No, I never hate on Malaysians," Chieng responded. But when Yang pressed him, Chieng cheekily admitted, "Just Singaporeans"—and Australians, he added with a grin.

Chieng’s frank comments drew mixed reactions, with many Malaysians in the comments appreciating his support for their country.

One netizen wrote: “Always putting Malaysia on the map 🔥🔥,” while another chimed in: “That’s our JB boy right there 🙌“

However, some wondered if it was a paid gig.

“It’s a slogan from Tourism Malaysia... how much is he paid to promote it 😀,” one netizen commented.

This isn't the first time Chieng has stirred the pot with comments about Singaporeans. Earlier this year, he faced criticism after an Instagram story where he critiqued Singaporeans, citing their lack of global awareness and calling them "Karens" with "main character syndrome".

He did, however, give a shout-out to Lee Kuan Yew and praised Singapore's iconic chilli crab.