Via Sistina begins new campaign in good shape

Private Life (Damian Lane) staving off Feroce's (Billy Egan) challenge to land the Group 1 Caulfield Guineas (1,600m) on Oct 12. Both Private Life and Via Sistina were among a galaxy of stars for the Chris Waller yard at the Warwick Farm trials on Jan 20.

Via Sistina (James McDonald) returning to scale after her resounding victory in the Group 1 Cox Plate (2,040m) at Moonee Valley on Oct 26.

SYDNEY - Via Sistina did little to dampen enthusiasm around her autumn campaign at the Warwick Farm barrier trials on Jan 20, even if the 2024 Group 1 Cox Plate (2,040m) winner was beaten home by a couple of fellow Chris Waller-trained females.

The Irish-bred daughter of Fastnet Rock made her first public appearance since her dominant Group 1 Champions Stakes (2,000m) success in the second 900m trial for Group-class gallopers, which was conducted on a Heavy 8 surface.

Setting third-last in the seven-horse trial, she made ground under a light ride from Damian Lane (in the absence of regular rider James McDonald) to get within 2½ lengths of Declichy Boulevard.

But she was alongside both her and runner-up, Group 1 Flight Stakes (1,600m) winner Lady Shenandoah, 50m after the finish.

After riding a treble in Hong Kong on Jan 19, including the Group 1 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) aboard Voyage Bubble, McDonald flew to Dubai overnight to partner his other star mount, Romantic Warrior, in a gallop at Meydan.

Hong Kong’s superstar and the world’s highest-earning horse of all time at HK$177.3 milllion (S$31.2 million) contests the Group 1 Jebel Hatta (1,800m) on Jan 24.

The Yu Long-owned Via Sistina will most likely have one more trial before resuming at Randwick on Feb 15 in the Group 2 Apollo Stakes (1,400m), a race Waller has won six times, three of them with Winx.

Via Sistina’s main aim in autumn is the A$5 million (S$4.2 million) Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick on April 12.

The Group 1 event over 2,000m is also the goal for star four-year-old Ceolwulf, who happened to be in Monday’s second trial and was also given a light hit-out to finish fifth, beaten by 3 3/4 lengths.

Joseph Pride’s dual Group 1 winner by Tavistock, who has not raced since his impressive win in the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes (1,600m) on Oct 19, is also making his race reappearance in the Apollo Stakes, setting the stage for a mouth-watering first clash with Waller’s champion mare.

A one-time winning filly by Snitzel, Declichy Boulevard clocked 56.16sec, 0.8sec slower than 2023 Group 2 Autumn Stakes (1,400m) winner Glint Of Silver ran to win the first trial.

The David Pfieffer-trained grey five-year-old by Rubick scored a narrow win over Waller’s Group 1 Caulfield Guineas (1,600m) winner Private Life, who closed off stylishly to be beaten narrowly.

Linebacker, who is now a gelding, coasted to the line in third position for John O’Shea and Tom Charlton, just under 1½ lengths from Glint Of Silver, while Waller’ Switzerland was not knocked around in his first appearance since winning the Group 1 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1,200m) on Nov 2, finishing a 2 3/4-length fourth.

The fastest of the three 900m Group trials was the third heat, which saw the Annabel Neasham and Rob Archibald-trained Lilac score a six-length win in 54.99sec.

Second in that trial was the Waller-trained colt Gatsby’s, while his high-profile stablemate and last year’s Apollo Stakes winner and Waller favourite Fangirl was allowed to do her own thing out the back among stablemates Kinesiology and Valiant King. She coasted to the line in fifth position, beaten 12 lengths.

Via Sistina topped the 2024 rankings as the world’s premier mare and was the equal second highest rated horse for the year alongside City Of Troy (127) and a point behind Dubai World Cup winner Laurel River. SKY RACING WORLD