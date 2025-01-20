Jan 21 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,800m)

(5) THE MIGHTIEST ran a decent race when beaten under a length in KwaZulu-Natal recently. She can open her account.

(11) HEARTS ON FIRE is still learning what it is all about. She was having only her second start when staying on after racing handily and must improve.

(6) INSTANT ATTRACTION has run a few decent races, just needs to get the timing right.

(4) SHES EVERYTHING was not disgraced in her first run after a rest. Open to good improvement.

Race 2 (1,800m)

(5) KALEESH CYBORG has been misbehaving a tad at the start. He has some decent form and could still put it together over longer.

(9) GIFT OF ROYAL caught the eye last time, gives the impression he would enjoy the extra as well.

It could get close between (7) SNOW MOON and (8) BAD MEDICINE – both had things going wrong in their last meeting.

Race 3 (2,400m)

(2) ONLY A POET was unlucky in his last start, being denied by a neck at the end of the marathon. He could finally get his reward in this kind of contest.

(1) SILVANO’S SONG beat him easily the last time they met. He could confirm if seeing it out but has a bit more to do at the weights.

(3) NUCLEAR FORCE ran an encouraging race last time. He has proven stamina in the bank and may just be ready to finally win at this track.

(5) FLAG BEARER is in good form and should be right there.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(6) HAT’S QUEEN is holding form well and is now having her third run after a rest, so should have every chance.

(5) ONE RELIGION lost not marks when runner-up in the Sun Chariot Handicap last time. She easily beat Hat’s Queen before and, if she does not mind the drop in distance, could be a big threat again.

(1) MOUNT ETNA was on a roll in a Listed feature last time. She is dropping in class and could go a lot better this time.

(8) FLAMBOYANT FLYER ran a bit below par last start and that run is best ignored.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(8) SILKY JET was reported not to be striding freely when a decent third, nonetheless, after a rest last time. It looks the right race for her and she has drawn well.

(4) FREE IN SEATTLE is holding form and could take advantage with Muzi Yeni up from gate No 1.

(5) POPLAR PARK won well enough to suggest she can make a good handicap debut at this level.

(6) RUBY REBEL did not show her best last time but she looks capable of better and could upset.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(7) ONE MORE STAR runs like the trip will be right up his alley. He is a well-bred youngster with scope.

Watch out for (9) ON TARGET, who did not mind a hike in class as he was beaten in a close finish last time. He has drawn a bit wide.

(5) QUATERMAIN must be included on form as well.

(3) KUDZU has finished runner-up in his last three and would be deserving. He is stepped up in distance but it must be remembered that he won his maiden over 2,000m.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(5) CORRUPT could be anything. He was backed to win his first start and did not disappoint. He should relish the distance and could make a successful handicap debut.

(7) LAUGHING WILLIAM was slightly disappointing last time but is capable of a lot better. He jumps from gate 1 and should have every chance.

(1) DIWALI ROCKET won a nice race over 1,800m and is open to further improvement. But he may find this short and has drawn wide after a rest.

(8) PRIMAL QUEST showed good pace to win his maiden after showing little previously. He could be on the up, having matured.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(8) DANCING DORA has much in her favour. Could get back to winning ways with Gavin Lerena up.

(3) ORIENTAL BOUQUET should relish the step-up in trip but along with the speedy (1) SAIL THE SKY, will need luck from wide gates.

(6) WRITTEN IN STONE is always capable of a decent effort.