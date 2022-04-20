Runaway cart at Sheng Siong hits two shoppers on travelator

Two people were hit by a runaway trolley that rolled down a travelator in a Sheng Siong supermarket at Block 105 Canberra Street in February.

Videos of the incident have emerged on social media.

In one video that was posted on TikTok on April 29, the trolley rolls slowly down the travelator before hitting a woman, causing her to fall face down.

It continues moving down the travelator and hits another person at the end of it.

A supermarket employee is then seen chasing after the trolley.

In another video, the employee is seen unloading items from the cart when it rolls away just moments after the first woman boarded the travelator.

In response to a Stomp query, a Sheng Siong spokesman said: "The incident took place at our Canberra 105 store in February 2022.

"Our store personnel had immediately apologised and extended assistance to the two customers.

"The health and safety of our customers is of utmost importance to us.

"We will learn from the incident and take necessary measures to prevent such incidents."