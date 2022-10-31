Salary bump of 3% to 10% for Ministry of Home Affairs officers from Jan 1

This salary adjustments covers officers on the Home Affairs Uniformed Services, Home Affairs Services (ICA), Home Team Specialist Scheme and Commercial Affairs Scheme (CAS).

About 22,000 officers serving under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will receive a salary bump of between 3 per cent to 10 per cent to their gross monthly salaries from next year.

This round of salary adjustments, announced by the MHA on Monday, covers officers on the Home Affairs Uniformed Services, Home Affairs Services (Immigration and Checkpoints Authority), Home Team Specialist Scheme and Commercial Affairs Scheme.

In its statement, the MHA said the salary adjustments are a result of periodic reviews to ensure that officers’ salary packages keep pace with the market and remain competitive to “attract and retain good officers.”

The ministry also added it will continue to provide officers with meaningful career opportunities in the Home Team, and support their growth and development.

The MHA’s adjustment follows adjustments for other public servants made earlier in 2022 as part of efforts to attract and retain talent, as well as keep salaries competitive with the private sector.

In September, the Public Service Division (PSD) announced pay hikes of between 5 per cent and 12 per cent for administrative service officers, as well as judicial and selected statutory appointment holders from Oct 1.

Their salary ranges will also be adjusted, PSD added, with the move benefiting about 300 administrative officers and 30 judicial and statutory appointment holders.

They include the Chief Justice, judges of the Court of Appeal, judicial commissioners, Attorney-General, Public Service Commission chairman and Auditor-General.

In June, the PSD announced that about 23,000 civil servants would receive salary increases of between 5 per cent and 14 per cent from Aug 1.

Separately, the Ministry of Education announced in August a pay hike of between 5 per cent and 10 per cent for some 35,000 teachers from Oct 1 as part of efforts to attract and retain talent.

Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said in Parliament in February that the public sector saw an increase in attrition across the board, with higher job pressures, pay and opportunities for professional development and progression among the factors.

The resignation rate for the management executive scheme, the largest generic scheme in the civil service, hit a 10-year high of 9.9 per cent in 2021.