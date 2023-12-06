SBS Transit bus collides with car at Punggol Road junction; child taken to hospital

Video footage posted on the SG Road Vigilante shows an SBS Transit bus colliding with the left side of a black car at a road junction.

A child was taken to hospital after a public bus collided with a car on Dec 4.

Video footage posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page shows an SBS Transit bus colliding with the left side of a black car at a road junction, with the traffic light green and then amber in the car’s favour.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to an accident at the junction of Punggol Road and Compassvale Street at 12.45pm on Dec 4.

A 12-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car was taken conscious to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital. Another person who had minor injuries declined to be taken to the hospital, the SCDF added.

When contacted, SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu said the bus operator’s priority is the well-being of the car driver and her passenger, who were both injured.

She added that the company is in touch with them and providing them with assistance, without elaborating.

SBS Transit “apologised to affected commuters and road users for the inconvenience caused”, and is assisting the police in its investigations.