Scoot launches direct flights to Padang, Phu Quoc, Shantou

Those looking to travel to Padang, Phu Quoc or Shantou will soon have a direct flight option after budget carrier Scoot announced on Nov 11 its updated flight services.

Flights to Phu Quoc in Vietnam and Padang in Indonesia will start on Dec 20 and Jan 6, 2025, respectively, while flights to Shantou in China will begin on Jan 16, 2025.

Phu Quoc, which is known for its rare wildlife and pristine beaches, houses the Phu Quoc National Park, a Unesco Biosphere Reserve.

There will be three weekly flights to Phu Quoc from Dec 20, with the frequency increasing to five a week from Jan 25, 2025.

Scoot will fly four times a week to Padang, and thrice weekly to the Chinese coastal city of Shantou.

The low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines will also be making adjustments to its network of flights to “better match capacity to demand and optimise fleet deployment”.

It will add two more flights weekly to Jakarta from Nov 24, making a total of 19 flights weekly, and seven more flights to Koh Samui in Thailand from Dec 20, totalling 21 weekly.

Scoot will fly daily to Davao in the Philippines from Dec 22, up from five times weekly now, and will increase its flights to Laos capital Vientiane from four to five from Feb 9, 2025.

Flights to Nanchang in China, however, will be suspended after Feb 14, 2025.

Flights to Phu Quoc, Padang and Shantou can be booked from Nov 11, via Scoot’s website and mobile app, costing $135, $119 and $169 respectively for a one-way economy class ticket.

Scoot’s chief executive officer Leslie Thng said: “We... hope to inspire more travellers to discover the diverse experiences our new destinations have to offer. We will continue to seek opportunities, expand our network and connect our customers to new travel experiences.”