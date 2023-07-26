Sentosa adds new attractions – beach clubs, entertainment precinct run by Shangri-La

Splash Tribe is a family-oriented beach club with a sandcastle-themed wet play zone and an infinity pool.

A new entertainment precinct by the Shangri-La Group and three new beach clubs have joined the slew of attractions on Sentosa, as the island destination’s revitalisation continues apace.

The Palawan @ Sentosa, which opened on Wednesday, is the Shangri-La Group’s first standalone lifestyle and entertainment precinct in the world. It comprises eight leisure experiences, such as a three-level electric go-kart circuit called HyperDrive and an 18-hole mini golf course.

Spanning 183,000 sq ft along Palawan Beach, The Palawan will also have two new beach clubs.

Splash Tribe is a family-oriented beach club with a sandcastle-themed wet play zone and an infinity pool. The other, called +Twelve, has 12 cabanas with private plunge pools and a main pool with a swim-up bar.

HyperDrive is an electric go-kart circuit with gamification features that immerse drivers into the world of real-life racing and virtual gaming around a three-level racetrack. PHOTO: THE PALAWAN @ SENTOSA A third beach club, Tipsy Unicorn Beach Club by home-grown hospitality group Tipsy Collective, is slated to open on Sept 1 in Siloso Beach, taking over the space formerly occupied by Wave House. It is the largest project yet by the multi-concept hospitality group Tipsy Collective, which is best known for its heartland venues that offer food, drinks and live music such as Tipsy Penguin in Tampines and O/T Bar in Woodlands.

Spanning a combined 24,000 sq ft of indoor and outdoor space, the 500-seat venue comprises private cabanas, daybeds and VIP lounges. The space can also be converted to hold events such as large group parties and grand celebrations.

Like its sister heartland venues, Tipsy Unicorn will have live bands on the roster.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sentosa has been steadily bolstering its line-up of leisure experiences for visitors of all ages.

Artist’s impression of Tipsy Unicorn Beach Club, which is set to open on Sept 1. PHOTO: TIPSY UNICORN BEACH CLUB In September 2022, the island launched the Central Beach Bazaar complex, which comprises grab-and-go street food sold from trucks; the tallest fountain in South-east Asia, Sentosa SkyJet; and the daytime Sentosa Musical Fountain, which transforms into outdoor show Wings of Time after sundown. In June, it was announced that popular children’s edutainment theme park KidZania is set to return to Palawan Beach in early 2024, after a $3 million makeover that will include new attractions and experiences.

Before Covid-19, the island drew an average of 19 million visitors a year, 80 per cent of which were international guests.

“To further strengthen Sentosa as a premier island destination, we are continually reinventing the experiences and offerings on the island,” said Ms Thien Kwee Eng, chief executive of Sentosa Development Corporation.

“The introduction of The Palawan @ Sentosa and Tipsy Unicorn Beach Club, which comes hot after our recent announcements on KidZania’s return to Sentosa, represents the transformation that we are undergoing to deliver unique and world-class experiences for both local and global visitors,” she added.

Tipsy Unicorn is the Tipsy Collective’s largest project to date. The 500-seat venue with indoor and outdoor areas, offers private cabanas, daybeds and VIP lounges. PHOTO: TIPSY UNICORN BEACH CLUB There are more developments to come in 2023. Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa, the second Raffles property in Singapore, is set to open at a location near Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa. It will have 62 contemporary villas, each featuring a private swimming pool and terrace.

Construction is also under way on the Sentosa SensoryScape’s two-tiered walking thoroughfare, which links Resorts World Sentosa and the island’s southern beaches.

The half-kilometre linkway, which will cost $90 million to build, is an experiential sensory public park with vessel-like structures containing gardens designed to stimulate the five senses.

Its completion later in 2023 will mark the first milestone of the blueprint for the Sentosa-Brani Master Plan, to be rolled out in phases over the next two to three decades.