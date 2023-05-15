SFA recalls baby food for excessive levels of arsenic

Excessive levels of arsenic were detected in two types of Wen’s Baby Cereal Puree and a type of organic cereal rice from Holle.

Three types of infant cereal product have been recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) after excessive levels of arsenic were detected in them.

The amounts were detected in two types of Wen’s Baby Cereal Puree from Singapore and a type of organic cereal rice from German brand Holle, during regular market surveillance, the food agency said on Monday.

Two companies – Naoki Trading and Chadil – have been directed to recall the affected batches of the product.

Arsenic, a heavy metal, can be found naturally in the environment, and long-term intake can cause cancer and skin changes, said the SFA.

Food products in Singapore are subjected to the SFA’s inspection and surveillance programme, which is based on scientific risk assessment, and products that do not comply with its food safety regulations will not be allowed for sale.

Two of the infant products that were recalled – Wen’s Baby Cereal Puree Whitebait and Pumpkin and Wen’s Baby Cereal Puree Whitebait and Purple Sweet Potato – expire on Sept 15, 2023.

The third product, Holle Organic Wholegrain Cereal Rice, is best before Jan 20, 2024.

SFA said: “Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to feed it to their children.

“Those whose children have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their children’s health should seek medical advice.”

It added that consumers may contact their point of purchase for inquiries.