She learns to be fierce to thrive in male-dominated industry

Having customers return to her after almost 30 years is most rewarding.

Ms Sheryl Tan is the owner of Pavilion Creation, an interior design and renovation firm.

SHERYL TAN, 53

Pavillion Creation owner

The Mass Communications diploma graduate never planned to venture into the renovation industry.

However, her ambitions and drive to create a stable life for her and her family spurred her to step into an unfamiliar world.

Ms Sheryl Tan started Pavillion Creation in 2008.

"I was young and wanted to earn money quickly so I turned to sales," she said.

"I had a boyfriend, we wanted something stable so that we could start a family."

She learnt the ropes from her uncle, who was doing renovation work at the time, and built up her experience and skills.

Ms Tan pursued a diploma in interiror design from Lasalle College of the Arts before starting her own company.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do. What drew you to this path?

I conceptualise designs and help my clients achieve the home of their dreams.

Now that I am in my 50s, I have built up my team so that I can take more of a backseat and pursue my own interests. I also set up a company selling Japanese cabinets, which I have passed on to my 27-year-old daughter.

I am now returning to my entertainment roots and bringing in celebrities like Taiwanese singer Eason Lee.

What's the biggest challenge you face in your day-to-day work?

When I first started, there was hardly any woman in the renovation or construction industry.

I had to be quite fierce so that the contractors would not bully me.

Now I want to employ Singaporeans but not all young Singaporeans are willing to enter this type of work.

What's the most rewarding aspect of your work?

Seeing my clients happy. I want to make sure that the work we provide is worth every cent they pay.

I have done renovations for three generations of one family.

Even after almost 30 years, my customers still come back and look for me.

That is very rewarding to me.

How do you see your work contributing to the Singapore landscape?

I think harmony starts at home. So, if I can create a nice environment for homeowners, they can carry that harmony over to others.

Harmony is important for all Singaporeans.

What's a favourite Singapore memory you cherish?

I love Racial Harmony Day. I always feel very happy when I see children wearing all the different culture's clothes. It's good that they can share their own culture with their friends.

It's important to learn about the different cultures and racial harmony from young.

The only thing is that when we become adults, we don't celebrate it anymore. It would be good if we participated in Racial Harmony Day as adults.

What’s your favourite Singapore dish?

I love chilli crab, more than black pepper crab. I don't necessarily need to visit the best or most famous restaurants to enjoy it.

Recently, I tried the chilli crab at Penang Seafood and it was very nice.

What makes you the proudest about being Singaporean?

I am proud of the stability we have. We have economic stability and even environmental stability, we don't have to worry about earthquakes and such.

The government takes very good care of small and medium-sized businesses like mine.

I travel overseas and appreciate it more because other countries don't offer the same support.

What is your hope for Singapore?

While I appreciate all the help and support I am given as a small business owner, I hope more can be done for us.

We create a lot of job for the young and unlike big global companies, we don't really look at paper qualifications.

If you are capable, hardworking and can do the job, that's good enough for me.