Shoot for the moon: Capturing that perfect moment

Red Lion Shirley Ng descends in a free-fall jump over The Float @ Marina Bay on Aug 9, 2022.

Getting the perfect shot often requires the stars to align.

But in the case of chief photojournalist Kevin Lim, it was the moon.

Confined to a fixed position on the rooftop of The Float at Marina Bay, he wore a safety harness hooked to a safety line.

Tasked with capturing photos of the National Day Parade, he had few angles to work with while having his movements restricted.

But it was in such a challenging situation that Mr Lim snapped a beautiful photo of a Red Lion appearing to "land" on the moon.

The clear weather on Tuesday ensured that the moon remained visible against the blue sky.

The Red Lions, a main highlight of the parade, had also begun their descent at around 6pm, when the moon was relatively low.

Taking these factors into account, Mr Lim toyed with the creative shots he could take.

He said the first two jumpers had given him a glimpse of the image he could make, but the shots were less than ideal as they were not close enough to the moon.

Then came Second Warrant Officer Shirley Ng, with the wind nudging her closer into position. Mr Lim was able to finally snap the image he wanted.

"The only real control I had was over my camera and myself," he said. "But that's the fun part of our work - overcoming the odds and capturing moments like this."

The photo is one of several from this year's parade that SPH Media is contributing as part of a partnership with SMRT and collaboration with Stella Ace to be displayed at more than 7,000 screens islandwide.

The Special Moments - NDP 2022 exhibition will showcase the photos taken by The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao, Shin Min Daily News, Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu from tomorrow to Aug 24.