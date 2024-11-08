Shop theft, cheating and sexual offences top crimes by youth in 2023

In 2023, shop theft offences were most common among those aged 10 to below 16.

The top three offences committed by young people here in 2023 were shop theft, cheating and related offences, and sexual offences involving penetration.

A total of 509 youth offenders - defined as between the ages of 10 and below 21 - committed shop theft, followed by 422 in the same age group that engaged in cheating and related offences, the majority of which was associated with scams and cybercrime.

There were 250 youth who committed sexual offences involving penetration.

These trends were captured in the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) first Supporting Youth Rehabilitation Trends Report released on Nov 8. The report provides an overview of the key youth rehabilitation and offending trends from 2019 to 2023.

Those aged 16 to below 18 had the highest likelihood of offending, compared with older youth aged 18 to below 21 or those in the younger range, from 10 to below 16.

To support this group, the Children and Young Persons Act (CYPA) was amended to allow cases involving older youth offenders aged 16 to below 18 to be heard in the Youth Court. The change will take effect from Jan 1, 2025, said MSF in a statement on Nov 8.

Currently, the Youth Court only hears cases involving young offenders below the age of 16. Those aged 16 and above are tried as adults in the State Court or the Community Court, unless they are diverted away from the criminal justice system.

“The intent of this amendment is to ensure that these older youth offenders receive age-appropriate rehabilitation, as they may lack the cognitive maturity to understand the seriousness of committing offences,” said an MSF spokesman.

Correspondingly, the maximum age limit for detention in a place of detention and Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre, such as the Singapore Boys’ Home, will be raised to 21 years of age, as a Juvenile Rehabilitation Order can last up to three years.

The ministry noted that to maintain public safety and crime deterrence, older youths who commit more serious crimes, such as certain sexual offences, unlicensed moneylending and drug trafficking, may face proceedings in the State Courts.

The amendment will potentially expand rehabilitation to about 50 youth offenders aged 16 to below 18 years by end 2025, to better provide age-appropriate support catered to their specific risks and needs.

MSF said it has made infrastructural adjustments to accommodate older youth in the Singapore Boys’ Home and the Singapore Girls’ Home, recruited and upskilled staff, and worked with educational institutions to expand academic and vocational offerings to the residents.

The report said Singapore’s youth offending rate has remained low at an average of 5.2 per 1,000 youths from 2019 to 2023, compared to 7.6 per 1,000 children in New Zealand and 2.8 per 1,000 persons in Japan.

From 2019 to 2023, the offences with the largest increase in the number of youth offenders were: cheating and related offences with a jump from 260 to 422 offenders; offences under the Computer Misuse Act which grew from 53 to 195; and offences under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons (CESOW) Act which rose from 92 to 133.

Offences under CESOW mainly involved youth who were seen with offensive weapons such as knives.

Most cheating and related offences were linked to scams and cybercrime.

The Straits Times reported in 2023 that a sample study of scam cases by the police found that more young people were being recruited as money mules - who allow criminals to control their accounts or help them perform transactions.

Between 2020 and 2022, nearly half, or 45 per cent, of 113 money mules investigated were 25 years old and under, the study showed.

In 2023, shop theft offences were most common among those aged 10 to below 16, while offences related to cheating were most common among older ones aged 16 to below 18.

Fewer youth offenders have been placed on rehabilitation programmes, the report said, possibly because these have had higher completion rates.

Completion rates across these programmes remained at around 90 per cent in 2023. Among youth who have completed such programmes from 2019 to 2021, less than 10 per cent reoffended within two years.

MSF said its programmes focus on equipping youth with relevant pro-social life skills, referring to taking actions that benefits others, to prevent reoffending.

“Youth offenders below the age of 21 years old are in their formative years and still need guidance to address their risks and needs. Rehabilitation is therefore a key consideration in the youth justice system,” said MSF.

“The Government is committed to supporting and reintegrating these youths back into society.”