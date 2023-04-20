 Shopping survey on WhatsApp that offers $13 payment is a new scam, warns Case, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Shopping survey on WhatsApp that offers $13 payment is a new scam, warns Case
In these text messages, scammers invited recipients to participate in a fake survey intended to improve consumers’ online shopping experience. PHOTOS: CASE
Ang Qing
Apr 20, 2023 08:19 pm

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) has warned the public of a new scam involving a fake survey sent via WhatsApp by scammers impersonating Case officers.

Case executive director Lee Siow Hwee said the association has received three reports on such text messages from the public on Wednesday.

In these text messages, scammers invited recipients to participate in a phoney survey intended to improve consumers’ online shopping experience.

Participants were asked a series of questions relating to their profile and shopping preferences.

They were also promised a monetary reward of $13 upon completion of the survey.

The text messages originated from foreign phone numbers such as +1 (708) 321-1125 and +1 (334) 408-1437 and +1 (507) 416-4598.

Ms Lee said Case has reported the matter to the police.

Members of the public who receive similar messages can give their feedback to Case on 9795-8397.

They may also get scam-related advice from Scam Alert (scamalert.sg) or call its helpline on 1800-722-6688.

For annual surveys commissioned by Case, the name of the appointed vendor and the time period of the survey will be announced on its website (case.org.sg), Ms Lee said.

She added: “All interviewers will produce a letter of authorisation and their identification when they conduct the surveys. The surveys are conducted in person and not via text messages.”

Members of the public may verify the authenticity of such surveys by visiting Case’s website or contacting the association through its hotline.

 
