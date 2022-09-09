 SIA flight from Paris to S'pore diverted to Azerbaijan due to technical problems, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
SIA flight from Paris to S'pore diverted to Azerbaijan due to technical problems

The aircraft left Paris at 11.20pm on Thursday and was to have arrived in Singapore at 5.30pm on Friday.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The plane made an emergency landing at the Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 6.26am local time.PHOTO: HEYDAR ALIYEV INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT/FACEBOOK
Deepanraj Ganesan
Sep 09, 2022 05:38 pm

A Singapore Airlines flight from Paris to Singapore has been diverted to Azerbaijan after it developed technical problems.

According to flight tracking site Flightradar, the Boeing 777 aircraft left Paris at 11.20pm on Thursday and was to have arrived in Singapore at 5.30pm on Friday.

An online news website in Azerbaijan reported that the plane made an emergency landing at the Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 6.26am local time, which was 10.26am Singapore time.

Flightradar shows that the plane is still at the airport in the capital city of Azerbaijan on Friday afternoon.

It is not known how many passengers and crew are on board, but The Straits Times understands that the passengers in the plane have yet to disembark.

ST has contacted SIA for more information.

In March, a SIA flight from London to Singapore turned back shortly after take-off due to "vibrations" on one of its Boeing 777-300ER's engine.

There were a total of 225 passengers and 18 crew on board that flight.

