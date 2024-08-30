Sims Drive parrot discovery starts illegal wildlife trade probe

Animal welfare group Acres received tip-offs between June and October last year about the birds being displayed at a Sims Drive industrial unit.

Authorities are investigating a potential case of illegal wildlife trafficking after 21 blue-crowned hanging parrots were discovered crammed into cages at a Sims Drive industrial unit.

Animal welfare group, Acres (Animal Concerns Research and Education Society), received tip-offs between June and October last year about the birds being displayed at the industrial unit.

"These beautiful birds were found crammed into tiny metal cages on the unit's exterior," Acres revealed in a statement on Instagram.

Concerned for the parrots' wellbeing, Acres alerted the National Parks Board (NParks) about the parrots housed in makeshift cages.

The presence of bird traps further fueled suspicions of illegal activity.

Blue-crowned hanging parrots, once considered endangered, are protected under the Convention on the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), requiring permits for import.

Acres highlighted the lack of recorded legal imports of the species since 2010, stating: "We filed a report with NParks to investigate as we strongly suspect that they were poached or illegally imported."

The situation escalated on July 10 last year when Acres discovered active bird traps at the same location, with live blue-crowned hanging parrots being used as bait.

NParks responded swiftly to remove the traps, and investigations are ongoing.

"We thank the informants for helping us by providing information, and we hope for sufficiently deterrent enforcement action," expressed Acres.

This incident comes on the heels of the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) recent announcement that wildlife trading will be classified as a serious offence under the Organized Crime Act (OCA).

This amendment aims to combat organised crime groups involved in wildlife trafficking in Singapore. Individuals convicted under the OCA could face up to 20 years in prison.

The MHA emphasised that the OCA will also encompass offences under the Wildlife Act, including the killing, trapping, keeping, illegal sale, or export of wildlife.

These offences carry a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment.