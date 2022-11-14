 Singapore condemns Istanbul bomb attack , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Singapore condemns Istanbul bomb attack

Turkish security forces standing guard near the site of an explosion along Istiklal street in Istanbul on Nov 13, 2022.PHOTO: REUTERS
Nov 14, 2022 05:43 pm

Singapore strongly condemns the bomb explosion at Istanbul’s Istiklal Street in Turkey, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Monday.

At least six people were killed and more than 80 others wounded on Sunday when the explosion rocked the busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul.

“We extend our condolences to the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery,” the MFA statement said.

The Singapore Embassy in Ankara has reached out to Singaporeans in Istanbul who are e-registered with MFA and there are currently no reports of any Singaporeans affected by the bombing, the ministry said.

Singaporeans in Turkey are advised to exercise caution, monitor the local news, and heed the instructions of local authorities, it added.

Singaporeans travelling to Turkey are strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg if they have not done so.

People run away as Turkish policemen try to secure the area after an explosion at Istiklal Street in Istanbul.
World

Anger, defiance in famous Istanbul area rocked by blast

Singaporeans in Turkey who require consular assistance are advised to contact the Embassy in Ankara, Honorary Consulate-General in Istanbul, or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Ankara
Tel: +90 530 066 7311
Email: singemb_ank@mfa.sg

Honorary Consulate-General in Istanbul
Tel: +90 212 339 1852
Email: info.singaporeconsul@fibaholding.com.tr

MFA Duty Office
Tel: +65 6379 8800 / 8855 (24-hour hotline)
Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

