Singapore delivers third tranche of aid to Gaza

A send-off ceremony for the 69 SAF personnel at Changi Air Base (East) prior to their departure on March 15.

Some of the 69 SAF personnel deployed seen boarding the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft at Changi Air Base (East) on March 15, 2024.

Singapore is delivering its third tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and will soon be conducting humanitarian airdrop operations out of Jordan.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has sent two aircraft – an A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport and a C-130 Hercules transport – along with 69 personnel to deliver the assistance, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said on March 15. Both aircraft departed Singapore on the morning of March 15.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will hand over the aid package to the Jordanian government during a working visit to Amman from March 16 to 17, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Dr Balakrishnan’s visit reaffirms Singapore’s strong ties with partners in the Middle East, which have allowed the Republic to deliver effective and timely humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, said MFA.

“At the invitation of the Jordanian government, the C-130 will stay on and conduct humanitarian airdrop operations staged out of Jordan with support from the Jordanian Armed Forces,” it added.

In a letter to King Abdullah II of Jordan, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong conveyed the Singapore Government’s appreciation to the Jordanian government for facilitating the delivery of Singapore’s humanitarian assistance for Gaza.

PM Lee said that he appreciated King Abdullah’s active leadership in seeking a resolution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He reiterated Singapore’s position that a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, is the only viable option to achieve a comprehensive, just and durable peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

“Given the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, the international community should work together to alleviate the suffering and save as many innocent lives as possible,” he wrote.

“Singapore will do what it can to help the civilians in Gaza.”

Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied on his working visit by Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence Zaqy Mohamad and officials from MFA.

Mindef said the Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre led efforts to coordinate and consolidate contributions of humanitarian aid from agencies, including the SAF, the Ministry of Health and non-governmental organisation Relief Singapore.