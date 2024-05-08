 RSAF F-16 crashes at Tengah Air Base, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

RSAF F-16 crashes at Tengah Air Base

RSAF F-16 crashes at Tengah Air Base
Mindef said that the pilot responded in accordance with emergency procedures and successfully ejected from the F-16 fighter jet.PHOTO: ST FILE
Mike Yeo for The Straits Times
May 08, 2024 03:07 pm

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16 fighter jet crashed within Tengah Airbase at 12.35pm on May 8 after experiencing an issue during take-off.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said that the pilot responded in accordance with emergency procedures and successfully ejected from the aircraft. It added that the pilot is conscious and able to walk, and is receiving medical attention. No other personnel were hurt.

The RSAF is responding to the situation and detailed investigations are ongoing. Mindef and the RSAF will provide updates on the incident as soon as they become available.

It is understood that the crashed jet was an F-16C single-seat aircraft.

This is the fourth loss of an RSAF F-16 since the type entered service in the late 1980s.

The last crash happened on May 19, 2004, when an RSAF F-16C crashed at Arizona in the US. The pilot, 25-year-old Lieutenant Brandon Loo Kwang Han, was killed in the crash.

Major C. Teeneshwaran was among 36 international students from 27 nations who attended the 79th Staff Course at India's Defence Services Staff College.
Singapore

RSAF pilot awarded Southern Star Medal

Related Stories

S'pore completes first airdrop of food, supplies in Gaza

RSAF officer who molested female student in NTU dormitory gets 4 weeks’ jail

Singapore delivers third tranche of aid to Gaza

This is a developing story.

 

On 8 May 2024, at 1235 hrs, a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16 experienced an issue during take-off and the...

Posted by The Republic of Singapore Air Force on Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

RSAFministry of defencetengah