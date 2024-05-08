RSAF F-16 crashes at Tengah Air Base

Mindef said that the pilot responded in accordance with emergency procedures and successfully ejected from the F-16 fighter jet.

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16 fighter jet crashed within Tengah Airbase at 12.35pm on May 8 after experiencing an issue during take-off.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said that the pilot responded in accordance with emergency procedures and successfully ejected from the aircraft. It added that the pilot is conscious and able to walk, and is receiving medical attention. No other personnel were hurt.

The RSAF is responding to the situation and detailed investigations are ongoing. Mindef and the RSAF will provide updates on the incident as soon as they become available.

It is understood that the crashed jet was an F-16C single-seat aircraft.

This is the fourth loss of an RSAF F-16 since the type entered service in the late 1980s.

The last crash happened on May 19, 2004, when an RSAF F-16C crashed at Arizona in the US. The pilot, 25-year-old Lieutenant Brandon Loo Kwang Han, was killed in the crash.

