Jan 12 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

Debut winner (3) COMIC RELIEF is the best of Mike Miller’s entries.

6) SIESTA SUNSET won well on debut while stablemate (4) HOLDS THE KEY took another two races to shed his maiden.

(8) BLACK FROST was supported in the race, but was very green. Will come on from that effort.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(6) WHO BLINKED has improved a lot since being touched off over the distance. Go close.

(1) ZENA ROSE has come to hand nicely. Will be in this a long way.

(12) ONE ARMED BANDIT tried much further last run but is back to a more suitable trip.

(9) OUR LADY FATE has tried further but the drop in trip could be the better option.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) REAL WAR was much improved last run when back on turf. Blinkers may help.

(6) TOP SEED looks more than capable of much improvement.

(10) GOOD LIVING has had chances but has never been too far back.

(3) EMOYENI was a well beaten second on debut but should come on from that effort.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(11) SUNDANCE KID has the widest draw to contend with, but has shown useful form in good company recently.

(10) ROYAL SWAN MASTER is never far back. The longer Scottsville straight and a handy weight help.

(4) OFFICER IN COMMAND has been holding form well and has won over the course.

(3) I SALUTE YOU landed the odds last run when favourite. Lightly raced and on the up.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(5) CONNERY will have plenty of admirers at his six-in-a-row bid even as it gets harder.

(10) CALANTHA has won two of her four starts.

(7) GOOD TRAVELLER finally got another win when back over his optimum trip. Big threat.

(3) BOURBON WARRIOR is back from a break. He has won two of this four starts. Place claims.

Race 6 (1,100m)

(3) WILLIAM ROBERTSON is back on one of his favourite courses and is well in at the weights with most. Form is hard to fault.

(9) SUN BLUSHED was only three lengths back to William Robertson when they last met.

(2) KHETHIWE’S DESTINY has not been out of the money since finishing behind Quid Pro Quo in the Golden Slipper.

(7) DONQUERARI is a tough warrior who was touched off by the useful Cats Pajamas last time.

Race 7 (1,750m)

(7) ROYAL VICTORY did his best to defend his Summer Cup title behind Atticus Finch. He should be good enough to win this.

(4) IMILENZEYOKUDUDUMA won the Christmas Handicap. He can follow up from a good draw.

(6) CELTIC BEAUTY was not suited by blinkers in the Flamboyant Stakes. They come off.

(2) MISS PLATINA beat her but is worse off at the weights. Celtic Beauty could make amends.

Race 8 (1,950m)

(3) CAPTAIN OLIVER is progressive and was run out of it narrowly by (5) FLYINGCOOL when last they met over 2,400m.

(10) FRENCH TRIP has been knocking on the door for some time now and is due some reward.

(9) WOODLAND GLADE is way better than her last run.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(1) GO LIKE FLO takes on a smart field of much younger rivals but could just have the edge.

(2) LUCRATIVE can turn the tables on Go Like Flo.

(7) JUST RECKLESS and (5) SPIRIT OF LEVANA are both first-up. Both may just need it but class could tell.