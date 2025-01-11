Jan 12 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Pierre Ng is pinning his hopes on Johannes Brahms in the Class 2 The Racing Club Cup Handicap (1,400m) at Sha Tin on Jan 12.

Race 1 (1,200m)

5 Flying Dragon reverts to the course and distance over which he scored his three career wins. The early speed should suit his style.

6 Fung gets a significant jockey upgrade with Zac Purton taking over from an apprentice. After a last-start Class 5 fourth, he is well placed to improve.

2 Smart Leader is reunited with Keagan de Melo, who guided him to victory at this course and distance four starts ago. The 10-year-old can be in the mix.

11 Patch Of Watch had excuses last time, pulling up with blood in the trachea. From barrier 2 and with Brittney Wong’s 10lb (4.5kg) claim, he can improve his form.

Race 2 (1,200m)

3 Inno Century has been well prepared for his Hong Kong debut, showing plenty of promise in his trials, the last two under Purton, who sticks with the ride first-up. He can make an impact on debut.

2 Groovy Feeling finished a close third to Super Legends on debut. His pre-race trials were solid, and he should go well again with natural improvement.

8 Dragon Four Seas has been knocking on the door for his first career win, though the drop back to 1,200m poses a slight query. He remains a chance.

1 Positive Smile drops to Class 4 after running well at the bottom of Class 3. The rise in distance suits.

Race 3 (1,200m)

4 Fun N Fun Together returns after being withdrawn from the barriers in late October due to a nasal injury sustained after rearing and striking his head. He has trialled well, and his last-start second suggests he is ready to break through.

1 Roman Crown tries the Sha Tin all-weather track for the first time under race conditions, and with an unblemished record of two wins from two starts on dirt before import, he could thrive.

3 Dragon Air Force broke through convincingly last time and remains a live winning chance in this.

10 Vulcanus secured his first victory in style in Class 5 two starts back and followed up with a fast-finishing second on the rise to Class 4. Barrier 12 presents a challenge, but Purton’s booking is a plus.

Race 4 (1,200m)

8 Invincible Lucky has drawn favourably in barrier 3. Last-start second to Boom Box reads well for this contest.

1 Sunny Da Best was a good thing beaten last time when runner-up to Sky Joy after being badly held up from the 450m to the 200m. With a clear run, he can bounce back.

6 Flying Double was ridden quietly before storming home into sixth in the same race as Sunny Da Best. With barrier 12, he may adopt quiet tactics again.

7 Island Buddy comes out of a fast-run, strong-form race where he only faded late into sixth. His previous second was promising.

Race 5 (1,400m)

12 Lucky Fionn has finished runner-up in both starts this campaign, and his latest effort was particularly noteworthy as he was caught wide from the 900m but still went down by only a neck.

3 Fatal Blow won impressively two starts ago but had no luck last time, being forced to race wide from barrier 10. He has since trialled well and jumps from a much more favourable barrier 3. Ready to atone.

5 Juneau Pride has been knocking on the door with three consecutive placings and looks primed for a breakthrough win. He will get every chance from barrier 2 if the race pans out in his favour.

2 City Thunder should relish the step-up to 1,400m after three solid runs over 1,200m this prep.

Race 6 (1,200m)

6 Monta Frutta returns to the all-weather, where he boasts strong form. Looks a genuine contender.

12 Offroad Master is building a solid record, with a win and a placing from three starts. The weight relief on the class rise makes him easy to like.

9 Mojave Desert secured his first Hong Kong win in style last start. He should remain competitive despite the step-up in class.

3 Stormi is an interesting prospect second-up. His quiet debut from a wide draw suggested he can improve. His excellent Polytrack form in Ireland hints that the switch to the all-weather will suit.

Race 7 (1,400m)

12 Johannes Brahms, a highly promising four-year-old on the Classic Mile trail, broke through for his first Hong Kong win last start. He can go back-to-back.

6 Rubylot, another Classic Mile hopeful, will be looking to turn the tables on Packing Hermod after finishing runner-up by a neck in their last meeting.

1 Packing Hermod is a serious talent on the rise, having won four of his five starts. Solid claims, but barrier 11 may prove sticky.

4 Young Champion can bounce back to his best. He has trialled ideally between runs, and with Purton taking over from barrier 3, he can run up to his early career form.

Race 8 (1,200m)

6 Masterofmyuniverse can double up despite the rise in grade. He is on an upward trajectory with plenty of upside.

12 Great State is still chasing his first Hong Kong win, but his third place behind Rubylot four starts ago is solid form for this contest.

4 Lucky Eight has been running well this season despite battling wide draws in his last three starts. Barrier 4 should see him enjoy a much better trip.

1 Young Superstar has the tactical speed to get forward early and he will be suited by the rail being in the C+3 position, which can favour on-pace runners.

Race 9 (1,600m)

6 Markwin tackles the mile for the first time. He ran on strongly to miss by just a head last time. This four-year-old race shapes as a key marker for Classic Mile hopefuls.

1 Mickley was beaten four lengths after being held up in the straight last time. A clearer passage will see him rebound sharply.

5 Steps Ahead has never missed the frame in seven starts. Drawn wide, but the long run to the first bend gives him time to find a spot.

8 Silvery Breeze surprised with a debut win two starts ago and followed up with an eye-catching fifth. Bears watching.

Race 10 (1,600m)

11 Glorious Success has made an impressive start in Hong Kong, securing two placings over 1,400m. The wide draw poses a challenge, but the rise to a mile helps.

6 Packing Turbine settled closer to the pace from an inside draw in his second start, finishing third to Mickley over the mile.

14 Embraces scored an easy two-length win over the extended mile at Happy Valley last time. Risen to Class 3, but could offer more.

4 Lo Rider ran seventh on debut, beaten less than two lengths after being held up. Keep safe.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club