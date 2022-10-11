Singapore tourist arrivals grow for 8th straight month in September to 752,305

Singapore has reported some 3.7 million international visitor arrivals so far in 2022.

Singapore's international visitor arrivals extended growth for the eighth consecutive month in September to set another post-Covid-19 monthly record, according to latest figures from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

There were 752,305 arrivals in September, up from the 728,744 visitors recorded in August, though the new figure remains far below the 1.5 million registered in September 2019 before the pandemic.

For the sixth consecutive month, Indonesia was the top source of arrivals, sending 115,433 visitors, up from 108,252 visitors in the previous month.

India also held its second place ranking for the sixth straight month in September, sending 83,265 visitors, up from 76,249 in August, while Malaysia held third place on the list of top senders with 79,692 travellers - up from 63,905 a month ago.

Sending 79,150 visitors, up from 56,917 in August, Australia was the fourth-biggest source of tourists in September.

China, Singapore's biggest inbound market from 2017 to 2019, bucked the upward trend in September, sending just 13,601 visitors. This was down from August's figure of 14,735 visitors and significantly lower than the 248,568 visitors seen in the corresponding month in 2019.

In the year to date, Singapore has reported about 3.7 million international visitor arrivals, against STB's expectation of four to six million international visitors for the year announced in July.

About 2.2 million of these tourists arrived in the third quarter of the year, compared to about 1.3 million in the second quarter and 246,145 in the first quarter, before border restrictions eased in April. - THE BUSINESS TIMES