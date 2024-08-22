STB investigating case of driver allegedly ditching tourists

The Singapore Tourism Board is investigating the Aug 16 incident in which tourists were allegedly abandoned by their tour bus driver at Race Course Road following a dispute with him over the purchase of souvenirs.

The Chinese Embassy in Singapore also confirmed it received a report of the incident and added that it had sent a car to pick up the tourists, according to Shin Min Daily News.

In the incident that took place at noon at Race Course Road, a group of Chinese tourists was shown in a video arguing with a tour bus driver from a local travel agency.

The tourists claimed they were insulted and cursed at because they did not buy the souvenirs sold by the driver.

They accused the driver of unloading their luggage from the bus and said he was unapologetic.

"As the regulator of travel agents in Singapore, we emphasise that all licensees must fulfil their obligations," said an STB spokesperson.

"STB will not tolerate any behaviour that disrespects or puts tourists at risk. The authority will not hesitate to take action against operators who engage in poor tourism practices.

"We are committed to maintaining Singapore's reputation as a safe and welcoming destination for all travellers."

An embassy spokesperson said it received a report from a tourist in a Chinese tour group in Singapore on the same day of the incident. The tourist complained that the group was verbally abused by the driver in an argument and he rejected their demand for an apology.

The embassy advised the tourist to make a police report and sent a car to pick up the tourists.

It is reported that the tour group left for Malaysia the next day as planned and returned to China on Aug 19.