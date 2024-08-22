STB suspends Little India's Sky Centre Air Travel

Sky Centre Air Travel, located at 93A Syed Alwi Road, has been suspended by Singapore Tourism Board since Aug 21.

This is a result of the company’s failure to submit its audited statement of accounts, which has to be submitted within six months after the close of its financial year.

The suspension will remain in effect for up to six months or until the statement of accounts is submitted.

During the period of suspension, Sky Centre Air Travel will still need to fulfil its existing obligations to its customers but is not be allowed to

accept new travel bookings.

STB reiterated in its Aug 22 statement that it "takes a serious view against errant travel agents and will not hesitate to take necessary actions to protect the reputation of Singapore’s travel industry".

Members of the public who wish to check the up-to-date list of licensed travel agents in Singapore can go to trust.stb.gov.sg

Travel agents with queries in relation to licensing can email STB at stb_ta@stb.gov.sg