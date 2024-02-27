Singaporean caught overstaying for 13 years in Malaysia

A Singaporean was caught for overstaying in Malaysia in a raid conducted in Johor on Feb 25, the Immigration Department of Malaysia stated in its media release.

The morning raid was conducted following reports by residents about the unapproved construction of a retail space and the presence of illegal immigrants at Jalan Wadihana in Johor Bahru.

Among the five arrested was a 34-year-old Singapore man who entered Malaysia in 2011.

Malay Mail quoted Johor Immigration Department director Baharuddin Tahir as saying: “Immigration authorities took action based on complaints that foreigners were involved in building illegal structures on a public area without permission at Jalan Wadihana.

“Based on preliminary checks, we found that the Singaporean man had overstayed in Malaysia since 2011."

Singaporeans are permitted to stay in Malaysia for up to 30 days without a visa.

Investigations are ongoing and the Malaysian authorities will verify if the Singaporean is a fugitive.