Singaporean tourist missing off Desaru Coast in Malaysia

A 49-year-old Singaporean man was swept away by the current off Desaru Coast, according to witnesses.

KOTA TINGGI – A holidaymaker from Singapore has gone missing off Desaru Coast here.

According to Penawar Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Masri Ibrahim, the incident was reported at 12.33pm on Dec 27.

“The 49-year-old man and his teenage son were enjoying some recreational activities at the beach. Based on witness accounts, the man was swept away by the current and could not be found.

“His 16-year-old son was saved by the public before we arrived at the scene,” he said in a statement.

The boy has been taken to Hospital Kota Tinggi for treatment.

Mr Masri added that a red flag had been raised at the beach to warn people against water activities and efforts to locate the missing man are ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK