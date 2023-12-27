 Singaporean tourist missing off Desaru Coast in Malaysia, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Singaporean tourist missing off Desaru Coast in Malaysia

Singaporean tourist missing off Desaru Coast in Malaysia
A 49-year-old Singaporean man was swept away by the current off Desaru Coast, according to witnesses. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Dec 27, 2023 06:47 pm

KOTA TINGGI – A holidaymaker from Singapore has gone missing off Desaru Coast here.

According to Penawar Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Masri Ibrahim, the incident was reported at 12.33pm on Dec 27.

“The 49-year-old man and his teenage son were enjoying some recreational activities at the beach. Based on witness accounts, the man was swept away by the current and could not be found.

“His 16-year-old son was saved by the public before we arrived at the scene,” he said in a statement.

The boy has been taken to Hospital Kota Tinggi for treatment.

Mr Masri added that a red flag had been raised at the beach to warn people against water activities and efforts to locate the missing man are ongoing.

Johor Bahru South Police Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said the three local youths were arrested in Pontian at around 5.40pm on Dec 20.
Singapore

Three teens claim trial to abducting S'pore boy in JB

Related Stories

M'sia floods force 26,000 to move to relief centres

Couple in Negeri Sembilan ghosted by wedding caterer, saved by kampung spirit

Man, 90, killed in elephant attack in Sabah

The Straits Times has contacted Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

malaysiaACCIDENTSSPORTS AND RECREATION