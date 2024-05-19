MFA urges Singaporeans to be vigilant when travelling to M'sia

Forensic police officers at the scene of the attack at Ulu Tiram Police Station on May 17.

Singapore “strongly condemns” the attack that took place at a police station in Johor on May 17, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement.

The ministry also urged Singaporeans in or travelling to Malaysia to exercise vigilance and take precautions for their personal safety.

The advisory follows the attack at Ulu Tiram Police Station in the wee hours of May 17, which led to the death of two police officers and injured another.

“We extend our sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families, and wish the injured officer a speedy recovery,” said MFA.

The attacker was suspected of being a member of the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group Jemaah Islamiyah, Malaysian officials said. He was shot dead at the scene.

Seven people, including five members of the attacker’s family, were arrested.

MFA said both the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore Consulate General in Johor Bahru are monitoring the situation closely.

Singaporeans visiting Malaysia should register online with MFA so that the ministry can contact them in cases of emergency.

Those travelling abroad are also encouraged to buy comprehensive medical and travel insurance, MFA added.