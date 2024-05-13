Money the cat wears haute couture, has birthday bash at LV
There is a Persian cat in Malaysia that is probably better dressed than many of us.
Money has got to be the most pampered – if not the richest – cat in Malaysia.
For its seventh birthday, Money's pawrent Haliza Maysuri threw a birthday bash at a Louis Vuitton (LV) boutique in Kuala Lumpur last week.
On May 10, Ms Haliza, who co-owns the Muslim apparel brand Bawal Exclusive with her husband Mohd Rosli Awang, shared videos of Money's birthday celebrations on her TikTok account.
The day before, she shared a video of herself and her husband taking Money for its gown fitting at Butik Rizalman.
Rizalman Ibrahim, Malaysia's renowned haute couture designer, made for Money a grey gown embellished with Swarovski crystals.
Money is probably used to the lavish lifestyle.
There is a video on Ms Haliza's TikTok account showing Money in its bedroom, with a wardrobe of desginer clothes and a big portrait of the furry princess hanging on the wall.
@halizamaysuri
Geram 😡♬ original sound - Haliza Maysuri
The video was actually a rant by Ms Haliza, who was annoyed that people referred to Money as "just a cat".
At its LV birthday bash, Money was presented with custom-made gifts – a monogrammed, leather collar (RM3,000, or S$860) and reticule (RM17,000).
In 2021, when Money turned four, it received a gold necklace that cost RM26,000 from the pawrents.
When the couple bought a BMW last year, Ms Haliza said it was for Money. Perhaps this explains why Mr Rosli is dressed like a dapper chauffeur in videos where he drives the lucky cat around.
