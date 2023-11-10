Singaporean trapped in JB restaurant for 2 hours after heavy rains cause flood

While having lunch at a restaurant in Johor Bahru, the last thing diner Gary Haris expected to see was muddy water flooding the place almost like a “waterfall”.

That’s exactly what occurred during a work lunch with 10 others on Monday (Nov 6).

Haris was at Amma Restaurant when it started raining.

“It got heavier after about 30 minutes. After that, we saw muddy water pouring into the restaurant," the 49-year-old manager told Shin Min Daily News.

Haris compared the scenes to a “waterfall”, and said the water level was about half a tyre high.

"Some customers started to scream and rush to the end of the restaurant and climb onto the chairs and the tables," the Singaporean told AsiaOne.

Videos of the incident seen by AsiaOne show restaurant staff trying to sweep the water out of the restaurant.

One video showed stranded diners atop the tables and chairs.

According to Haris, his group was trapped inside the premises for two hours. He added that the cars parked outside the restaurant were partially submerged in the water.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department said on Nov 7 that the northeast monsoon is expected to start on Nov 11 and last until March.

It added that the early phase of the monsoon, which will last from this month to January, has been forecasted to bring heavy rains to Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor and western Sarawak.