 Singaporeans throw trash into the sea to trigger blue waves at Changi Beach, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Singaporeans throw trash into the sea to trigger blue waves at Changi Beach

Singaporeans throw trash into the sea to trigger blue waves at Changi Beach
PHOTO: FACEBOOK / FELI FELI
Mar 29, 2022 04:49 pm

Leave it to Singaporeans to mess up a good thing with their… habits. 

The bright blue waves at beaches in Singapore have been an attraction for many over the past week. 

Many flocked to Changi Beach over the weekend to catch the phenomenon, causing traffic jams in the area. 

Sadly, the crowds also meant the beach area became littered with trash. 

A video by TikTok user justkeepthinking shows the beach crowded with hundreds of people on Sunday evening (March 26) hoping to catch the neon blue waves.

It showed people openly throwing litter into the glow-less sea, hoping it would trigger the glow. 

The writer's which is lighting up from the dinoflagellates at Changi Beach Park, on March 23, 2022.
Singapore

2 to 4 more days to catch blue glow in eastern shoreline

Related Stories

Body composting takes root in US 'green' burial trend

Critically endangered hawksbill among two dead turtles found in S'pore waters

Dragon boaters and S'pore Children's Society beneficiaries team up to clean Lower Seletar Reservoir

Some even climbed down the slippery rocks to get closer to the sea.

@justkeepthinking So many people throwing trash into the sea to see the glow 😣 #ocean #sea #beach #learningisfun #nature #crowd ♬ original sound - Just Keep Thinking

The hordes of people headed toward Changi Beach also caused severe congestion on the roads near the beach.

One Facebook user, Hayden Tan, said the traffic jam stretched all the way to Loyang.

The bloom phenomenon depends on environmental factors such as temperature and water salinity, and it is hard to say if it will persist or if it has already dissipated completely. 

ST PHOTOS: SAMUEL ANG

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUESBEAUTIFUL SCIENCEChangilitter