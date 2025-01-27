Chinatown durian vendor loses 2 Musang King to theft

Vendors notice their goods would get stolen during crowded times at the bazaar.

Losing merchandise to theft is nothing new to Chinese New Year bazaar vendors in Chinatown.

But the vendors do not file police reports despite losing anything from jelly and cookies to even durian.

They notice that items tend to get stolen during crowded times.

Mr Chen, a 35-year-old durian vendor, said he had two Musang King missing just last week.

"One morning, when I was about to open my stall, I noticed two obvious empty spaces on the shelf," he told Shin Min Daily News.

"I always tidy up my stall when I close it and I knew the inventory count, so I immediately noticed that my durian had been stolen."

Mr Chen said the loss cost him about $100 but he did not file a police report. He added that he made sure to tie the tarpaulin covering his goods tighter.

Another vendor loses containers of goodies every year.

Plainclothes police officers caught the thief last year but she decided to let the old man go and not pursue the matter.

The 26-year-old believes vendors do not bother to file police report for thefts as the loss is usually negligible.