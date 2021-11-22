SingapoRediscovers voucher bookings valid till end-March 2022

Singaporeans can use their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) for eligible attractions, hotels and tours until March 31 next year, but bookings must still be made by Dec 31 this year.

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans can use the SingapoRediscovers voucher (SRV) for eligible attractions, hotels and tours until March 31, 2022, but bookings must still be made by Dec 31 this year.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Monday (Nov 22) the extension will give Singaporeans more time to enjoy the vouchers.

"We understand that some Singaporeans may not have been able to use their SRVs due to reduced group sizes and capacity limits at tourism establishments," it said.

In April, STB announced that the SRV scheme had been extended to the end of December this year - six months after its original June deadline - and that all SRV bookings would have to take place before then.

As at Nov 1, close to 1.3 million citizens have used their vouchers at least once, making a total of 1.6 million transactions.

"Collectively, about $256 million in vouchers and additional expenditure have been spent under the scheme," STB added.

The $320 million campaign was launched in July 2020 to drive local spending at local hotels, attractions and tours after the tourism sector was battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the scheme, every Singaporean aged 18 and above was given $100 worth of credits, in denominations of $10, to spend.

Users can make tourism bookings at physical SRV counters by Dec 31. They can use their identification documents to do so at 66 locations, including community centres and clubs.

The vouchers can also be redeemed through five online booking platforms - Changi Recommends, GlobalTix, Traveloka, Trip.com and Klook - which will be adding more booking slots from Monday.

The platforms will not accept tourism bookings made using SRVs from Jan 1, 2022, and all physical counters will be closed.

Those who do not want to redeem their SRV can donate them to organisations like the Special Olympics Singapore on GlobalTix.

Reselling or exchanging the SRV for cash is not allowed, STB said.

"STB conducts regular checks to ensure the SRVs are used for their intended purposes and will not hesitate to take action against businesses or individuals that abuse the SRV scheme."

Continental Travel Singapore was suspended from the scheme in October for allegedly abusing it. It was alleged to have engaged in cashback arrangements by partially refunding, in cash, the value of the SRV bookings made by some users.