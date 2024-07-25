Singapore’s first Studio Ghibli exhibition to open in Oct

The exhibition will include 16 large-scale theatrical sets of iconic scenes such as the train carriage with the No-Face spirit from Spirited Away (2001).

Fans of Studio Ghibli movies, rejoice.

An exhibition in collaboration with the famed Japanese animation studio behind beloved titles like My Neighbour Totoro (1988), Spirited Away (2001) and Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) will open at Singapore’s ArtScience Museum on Oct 4 and run till Feb 2.

The World Of Studio Ghibli marks the studio’s first exhibition in Singapore. There will be 11 galleries – spanning 2,400 sq m– showcasing 11 films.

Highlights include 16 large-scale sets that will allow visitors to step into iconic scenes, such as waiting by the bus stop in the rain with Totoro, or sitting in a train carriage with the No-Face spirit from Spirited Away.

There will also be 16 art installations that provide a glimpse into the creative process behind the films, as well as a retail shop, where official Studio Ghibli merchandise and souvenirs designed for the ArtScience Museum exhibition will be on sale.

The World Of Studio Ghibli was first presented in Japan in 2013, followed by South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and, most recently, Bangkok.

The exhibition has undergone several changes over the years. The upcoming iteration features additions from Studio Ghibli’s latest film The Boy And The Heron (2023).

General sales open on Aug 3 from 10am and can be purchased via Klook or Marina Bay Sands box offices. There is also a pre-sale for Sands LifeStyle members from July 29 to Aug 2.

Ticket prices range from $23.80 for Sands LifeStyle members with concessions on a non-peak day (Mondays to Thursdays) to $49 for a non-local standard adult ticket on peak days (Fridays to Sundays).

Ms Honor Harger, vice-president of the ArtScience Museum, calls the exhibition one of the largest and most ambitious the museum has ever held.

She says in a press statement: “This is a true blockbuster that we have been trying to bring to Singapore for many years, and we are thrilled to be working directly with Studio Ghibli on making it happen.”

Studio Ghibli says in the same statement: “Whether you are a Ghibli enthusiast or a newcomer, the exhibition offers something for everyone. As a leading destination for tourism and business, Singapore welcomes people from all around the world, and we hope they will also visit the exhibition to encounter the world of Ghibli and become fans of our films.”

The World Of Studio Ghibli

Where: ArtScience Museum, Marina Bay Sands Singapore, 6 Bayfront Avenue

When: Oct 4 to Feb 2

Admission: From $23.80 for Sands LifeStyle members with concessions on a non-peak day (Mondays to Thursdays) to $49 for a non-local standard adult ticket on peak days (Fridays to Sundays), via Klook or Marina Bay Sands box offices. General sales open on Aug 3 at 10am. Pre-sale for Sands LifeStyle members run from July 29 to Aug 2.

Info: str.sg/g7KY