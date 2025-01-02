SingPost appoints new group COO amid executive overhaul

The newly created role will see Ms Neo Su Yin overseeing the group’s Singapore and international business units and property.

Singapore Post on Dec 2 said it has appointed Neo Su Yin as chief operating officer (COO) in a newly created role, following the fallout from a whistleblower report.

The appointment extends an executive overhaul that began with the sacking of three senior executives in December after an internal company investigation found they had mishandled whistleblower allegations about employee misconduct.

They are the former group chief executive Vincent Phang, group chief financial officer (CFO) Vincent Yik, and CEO of the company’s international business unit Li Yu. All three are contesting the decision.

SingPost has yet to name a new CEO, but it appointed Mr Isaac Mah, a former finance head of Australian operations, as group CFO earlier this week.

Ms Neo, 44, will oversee the group’s Singapore and international business units and property. Under “transitional management arrangements”, she will take guidance from chairman Simon Israel.

“The position of the group COO is a pivotal role to translate transformation into tangible results, ensuring high-quality execution, while fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement,” SingPost said in its announcement.

It added that Ms Neo will also work with the board in a review of the group’s international business unit.

Ms Neo joined SingPost in April 2019 as vice-president of its customer experience department.

She became the group’s Singapore CEO from November 2021 to April 2024, before moving in May to another firm, dnata, as its managing director for Singapore, overseeing ground handling and cargo operations at Changi Airport.

“The board is pleased to welcome Su Yin back to SingPost as our group chief operating officer,” said Mr Israel. “She has a proven track record and deep understanding of SingPost’s business and operations.

“Her appointment greatly strengthens our leadership’s focus on driving operational performance and excellence – a core foundation for sustainable growth.”