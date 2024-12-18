SingPost increases price of postage-paid smartpac parcels

Each package now costs 50 cents to 80 cents more.

It will cost more to send festive gifts using smartpac envelopes and boxes this Christmas.

Singapore Post (SingPost) has increased the price of its postage-paid product ahead of the peak holiday season, with each package now costing 50 cents to 80 cents more.

This is due to significant increases in essential operational costs, including materials, production and manpower, a SingPost spokeswoman said in response to queries from The Straits Times.

“These factors are critical for sustaining the high standards of service and support that customers have come to expect from us,” she said.

“After carefully analysing the impact of these cost increases, we have made the difficult decision to adjust our rates accordingly.”

Smartpac packages can be tracked from the time they are posted until they are delivered. They are used by many e-commerce platforms, especially during the year-end period.

A small smartpac, which can fit a small paperback book, now costs $2.70, up from $2.20 before Nov 8.

The price of a medium smartpac, which can fit A4-size documents, has increased from $2.20 to $3, while a smartpac box that can hold items such as clothes and small electronics is now $3.70, up from $3.20.

However, the national postal service provider said the price of smartpac products has decreased over the years.

Before Oct 15, 2020, prices for the three sizes of smartpacs were $3.20, $3.80 and $4.70.

In Nov 2022, SingPost lowered this to $2.15 for small and medium packages, and $3.15 for the box. This was followed by a five cent increase as an adjustment to higher goods and services tax rates in 2023.

Staying competitive was part of SingPost’s reason for adjusting smartpac prices in 2022, the spokeswoman said.

“The rate adjustment followed a thorough review of market options for similar services at that time,” she added. “We offered a more competitive rate for smartpac to reflect our commitment in providing value to our customers while adapting to market conditions.”

In October 2023, SingPost increased postage rates for standard regular mail, from 31 cents to 51 cents. This was due to declining mail volumes and the rising cost of expenses such as labour, utilities and fuel, the company said.

In September 2024, ST reported that SingPost had closed 12 post offices, or one in five branches, in the past two years. This came as most people turn to electronic communication instead.

Ms J.J. Chong, who owns Sugar Mummy dehydrated treats for pets, was relieved she had bought 80 pieces of smartpac in October.

The 55-year-old said she will switch to normal post, which costs her $2, to send products to clients.

If they prefer tracked delivery via smartpac, they will have to top up the difference, said Ms Chong, who declined to reveal her full name.

Another regular smartpac user, Ms Stella Tan, said she will stick to the product to send birthday and festive treats to close friends.

The chemist in her 50s has been using smartpac for more than a decade. She said she understands the need for the price hike as SingPost has closed many of its outlets and is facing rising operational costs.

“So long as I can afford, I am willing to pay more for the reliable service.”