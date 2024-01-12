SingPost outlets stops selling Ticketmaster concert tickets

Fans of Taylor Swift waiting for general ticket sales to begin at SingPost outlet in Bukit Panjang on July 6, 2023.

Singapore Post outlets provided the stage for much drama and emotions in 2023 when music fans camped there over one or more nights to buy tickets to high-profile concerts by global stars such as American singer Taylor Swift and British band Coldplay.

But customers will no longer be able to purchase Ticketmaster concert tickets from post offices, a SingPost spokesman told The Straits Times.

The spokesman declined to respond to questions posed about “commercial agreements or decisions”.

In response to queries from ST, a spokeswoman for Ticketmaster – the ticketing company for the Swift and Coldplay concerts, among others – said the company will continue to provide ticket purchase options through its online platform, and will explore new ways to “enhance the ticketing experience” for customers.

Many local music fans queued day and night for tickets to those concerts at SingPost outlets across the island in June and July 2023. Even though they could buy the tickets online at Ticketmaster’s platform, they camped at SingPost for a better chance, as they claimed the website had issues.

Coldplay fan Jamie Foo told ST in June 2023 that she had given up on buying tickets online after getting kicked out twice during pre-sales, and decided to try her luck queueing in person.

After three hours of queueing at SingPost’s Ang Mo Kio outlet, Ms Foo managed to obtain four tickets.

The 31-year-old senior manager at an American multinational corporation said at the time that she was “mostly relieved”, and that the day made her realise that the manual option still worked the best.

Some hardcore Taylor Swift fans began queueing two days in advance at SingPost outlets to snag tickets during the general sales in July 2023, after failing to do so during the pre-sale.