Activist Jolovan Wham charged for illegal public assemblies

Activist Jolovan Wham was charged with taking part in public assemblies on five occasions between March 2022 and April 2023.

Activist Jolovan Wham was handed five charges under the Public Order Act on Feb 3.

The Singaporean, 45, was charged with taking part in public assemblies on five occasions between March 2022 and April 2023.

According to charge sheets, Wham allegedly attended candlelight vigils in the vicinity of Changi Prison on three occasions despite no permit being granted for these public assemblies.

He also allegedly attended candlelight vigils near a bus stop opposite Changi Women’s Prison on March 29, 2022, and at a playground near Mariam Walk on April 27, 2022.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jun Chong sought an eight-week adjournment for investigations to be completed.

He said there is no plea offer at the moment as Wham is still being investigated for five other cases. No details of these cases were provided. Wham’s case was adjourned to April 1.

Those convicted of taking part in a public assembly without a permit can be fined up to $3,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $5,000.