SJI International student dies during school trip in Maldives

Grade 9 student, Jenna Chan, was on a National Youth Achievement Award overseas expedition in the Indian Ocean island state.

A 15-year-old Singaporean student from St Joseph’s Institution (SJI) International School died on Nov 8 during an overseas trip in the Maldives.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Dr Michael Johnston, the school’s chief executive, said on Nov 9 the Grade 9 student, Jenna Chan, was on a National Youth Achievement Award overseas expedition in the Indian Ocean island state.

“Our hearts go out to Jenna’s family, friends, and the entire school community during this tragic time,” he said.

Dr Johnston said Jenna’s family has travelled to Male - the capital of the Maldives - with a team led by the high school principal which will provide immediate support to the family, students and staff.

The school has also activated grief support and counselling services on campus for its students, he said.

“As investigations are currently under way by the Maldivian authorities, we are unable to provide further information at this time,” Dr Johnston added.

“Our priority remains supporting Jenna’s family and our students and staff through this difficult time.”

News of the incident was first reported on Nov 8 by local news outlet The Edition which said a 15-year-old was hit by the propeller of a running boat while snorkelling. The incident happened near Alif Dhaalu atoll Dhigurah, said the outlet, adding that the teenager was part of a whale shark research project.

Dhigurah - about 95km south-west of the Male - is a 4km-long, narrow island of lush vegetation and soft white sand beaches. Its surrounding waters are known to be a famous whale shark and manta ray area.

According to the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme website, the deep waters on the island’s eastern shores are home to whale sharks and have attracted tourists and research teams from around the world.

According to SJI International school’s website, students participate in grade expeditions to locations like Bintan, Tioman and Krabi as part of outdoor education.