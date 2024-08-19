Smith Street in Chinatown set for rejuvenation

Smith Street, located in the Chinatown conservation area, will be rejuvenated to inject vibrancy and drive greater footfall to the area.

Visitors to Chinatown can look forward to more curated offerings and experiences for both locals and tourists with the rejuvenation of Smith Street.

There will be more engaging and experiential community programmes, and diverse offerings such as creative lifestyle, retail as well as co-living and co-working concepts, while preserving and celebrating the area’s cultural and architectural heritage.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) announced on its Facebook on Aug 14 that together with the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Singapore Tourism Board (STB), it had awarded the tender to refurbish and transform the shophouses from 11 to 37 Smith Street and the adjacent pedestrian mall on state land to Chinatown Business Association (CBA).

The project has a total land area of 34,076 sq ft and an estimated gross floor area of 33,081 sq ft. CBA will be offered an upfront tenure of five years, renewable for a second term of four years, to facilitate better resource planning.

CBA told The Straits Times that details on the new offerings will be announced later.

The tender, which was launched on Nov 30, 2023 and closed on March 20, attracted five bidders, including CBA which submitted the winning bid of $123,000. Noontalk Media submitted the highest bid of $180,000. The other bids were $108,174 from Benlo Ventures, $68,177 from ABR Holdings and $53,000 from IGYM Fitness.

“CBA’s proposal of differentiated lifestyle concepts, complementary programmes and enhancements to the public realm aims to further promote local Chinese heritage and strengthen the identity of the area,” SLA said.

As a non-profit organisation with a diverse group of stakeholders, CBA has worked with its members and partners to contribute to the vibrancy of the Chinatown precinct, SLA added.

CBA is set up by Chinatown stakeholders drawn from a cross-section of businesses, grassroots leaders, and retailers to serve and promote the business and community interests of stakeholders in the area.

Ms Lim Yick Suan, CBA’s executive director, told ST that it is in the process of reaching out to its partners and key stakeholders to kickstart the Smith Street Rejuvenation Project.

“CBA has been active in the precinct for over 20 years,” she said. “We have built and nurtured relationships, and this has afforded us a deep-rooted connection to the ground.”

In the past two decades, CBA has also taken on the mantle to promote the culture and heritage of Chinatown Singapore, ranging from wide-scale festival celebrations such as Five Footway Festival and Dumpling Festival, to themed markets, street activities, events and workshops.

“This experience is unique to CBA, and we hope to leverage our relationships in the community and knowledge of Chinatown Singapore’s heritage and culture to inject more vibrancy to Smith Street and Chinatown Singapore,” she added.

Ms Lim also said that given Singapore’s reputation as a food haven, CBA will be bringing in uniquely Singaporean food and beverage, as well as international food offerings, for both locals and tourists.

The Chinatown Food Street, which opened in Smith Street in 2001 as part of STB’s efforts to revitalise Chinatown, shuttered in October 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Gordon Ang, marketing director of Kele Singapore which is known for its pineapple tarts, said Chinatown has become quiet after the food street was closed. He hopes that with the rejuvenation, the local F&B industry can step in to revive the food street and revitalise Chinatown.

“For now, locals and tourists have no compelling reason to visit Chinatown,” said Mr Ang, who has a flagship shop in Smith Street for seven years. “So far, we don’t have a food street known for local delicacies and food souvenirs.”

He added: “I hope Chinatown will be a must-visit for those who wish to find out more about our culture and heritage.”

Mr Govinda Singh, Colliers’ head of hotels and leisure and real estate advisory, said it was “no surprise” that the tender was awarded to a bidder who arguably knows the precinct well enough to rejuvenate it.

“Whilst not the most competitive bid, it does suggest that the plans proposed may well have been more aligned with SLA’s intentions for a more vibrant and inclusive area, balancing that with financial ability,” he told ST.

It would be interesting to see if the plans are strong enough to return the precinct to its bustling heyday, he added.

“This would ideally entail an eclectic mix of shops, attractions and F&B which appeals to both locals and tourists day and night, at various price points, blending seamlessly into the architectural and cultural heritage of the area,” he said.