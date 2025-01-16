Water supply fully restored for Phoenix Park tenants after 4-day disruption

An underground pipe at Phoenix Park was dislodged on the morning of Jan 11, and heavy rain delayed repairs.

More than four days after a water pipe burst in the Phoenix Park office campus, all tenants have regained access to the water supply as at 4.30pm on Jan 15, said master tenant LHN Group.

An underground pipe had been dislodged on the morning of Jan 11, and the main valve to the water supply of these 11 colonial buildings on Tanglin Road was switched off to facilitate repairs.

The heavy rain over the past few days had also delayed repairs, which were initially slated to be completed by Jan 14.

LHN Group, which leases out the majority of the units to sub-tenants, told The Straits Times on Jan 15 that it had sent out an e-mail on the night of Jan 14 to inform its sub-tenants that contractors were on-site to carry out final checks on the pipe to ensure that everything was in order.

The Little Paddington Preschool, which is housed within the Phoenix Park campus, had to close for two days from Jan 14 to 15 to ensure the children’s health and safety.

Ms Pooja Patodia, chief operating officer of Little Paddington Preschool, previously told ST that the pre-school staff needed clean water to bathe infants and wash cutlery properly, and were unable to do so because of the disruption to the water supply.

In a text message seen by ST on Jan 15, the pre-school informed its students’ parents that the school would reopen from Jan 16.

Tenants such as Mr Kenneth Chia, the owner of tailoring business A Gentleman’s Tale, said he noticed that the water supply to his shop’s toilet and sink had been restored since the night of Jan 14.

Besides the pre-school and tailoring business, enrichment centres and a yoga studio were among the businesses affected by the burst pipe.

During the past 4 days, national water agency PUB supplied potable water to affected tenants via water wagons. LHN Group then transferred the water from PUB’s water wagons into tanks to make it easier for tenants to collect water for non-drinking purposes.