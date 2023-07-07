SMU cafe axes tsundere maid event due to ‘negative perceptions’

On July 6, the event’s venue partner Daijoubu Cafe in SMU issued a notice on Facebook announcing it would be withdrawing the maid cafe event.

If you were looking forward to being treated like dirt by maids at a cafe at the Singapore Management University (SMU), you have to go somewhere else.

Pop-up tsundere maid cafe SubaToki Cafe has postponed its event scheduled for Aug 26 at SMU.

Its venue partner Daijoubu Cafe, located in the university, issued a notice via Facebook on July 6 that it would be withdrawing the event.

It said that the recent “unplanned and unsolicited” publicity of the tsundere maid cafe has resulted in “negative perceptions of the event and SMU”.

Tsundere describes the enjoyment some people derive from being treated terribly. Tsundere cafes are a sub-genre of maid cafes where customers go to be treated badly. The maids do their best to show you that you are annoying them just by being there, and they do not in any way enjoy serving you.

A screenshot of a maid stepping on a customer at SubaToki. PHOTO: SUBATOKI CAFE

The venue also said that it had yet to receive permission from the university to host the pop-up event on its premises.

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from SMU said that Daijoubu Cafe was "bound by their tenancy agreements" to submit their plans for any promotional activities for prior approval.

"Daijoubu Cafe had not done so, and we did not provide approval for the Aug 26 activity to proceed."

"We do not think that an activity such as this is appropriate to be held on campus."

SMU said that they were "disappointed" that the event has come to light in such a manner and has taken action "to ensure that tenants abide by their obligations".

On the same day, SubaToki Cafe announced the postponement via its social media pages, saying that it will return when it finds a new venue.

An earlier edition of its tsundere event was held at Daijoubu Cafe in March this year.