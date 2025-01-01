Strong statement from Witnessimpact for 2025

Witnessimpact (Tuan Ammar), on the rails, beating Flying Nemo (Ng Choon Kiat) in the first of nine barrier trials at Sungai Besi on Dec 31. Saturno Spring (Fikri Ismail) ran third.

It was a good day at the office for Malaysia’s 2024 champion trainer Simon Dunderdale and his Kranji counterpart, Jason Ong.

Both had horses entered for the Kuala Lumpur trials on Dec 31 and they saddled a winner apiece.

But that was not where it ended.

Dunderdale’s Witnessimpact posted the fastest time of the morning, clocking 1min 1.19sec for the 1,000m trip, while the Ong-trained Pacific MV went out to win the next trial just a touch slower.

Both trainers, who could be fierce rivals in the new season, would have been mighty pleased with the runs thrown in by their respective gallopers.

Especially that showing by Witnessimpact.

One of the finds of the 2024 season, Witnessimpact will trot into the new season on the back of having posted four victories and a third from just five race starts.

Given a breather after that third-placed effort to Sincerely at his last start on Oct 26, the Star Witness five-year-old could easily have broken the minute-mark for the 1,000m under Tuan Ammar.

But, as it turned out, he was not out to smash records and, instead, settled for the win.

Until that last start on Oct 26, Witnessimpact was gunning for a five-in-a-row. But in a muddling sort of race, which saw him carried wide after the start and proving difficult to ride in the straight, that third place – though disappointing – was very commendable.

So it was, the break of 66 days seemed to have been just what was needed and Witnessimpact should come out for his next race looking like a million bucks.

Mention must also go to second-placed Flying Nemo.

He held a spot in midfield right until the furlong mark where he began to open up for Ng Choon Kiat.

But by then, the momentum was with Witnessimpact and, although “flying” home, “Nemo” could not reel in the winner.

Formerly with Desmond Koh at Kranji and now with Richard Lines, the Vespa five-year-old has a future at his new home. Watch him when he makes his Malaysian debut.

As for Pacific MV, he came into the second trial of the morning looking like he was the one they all had to beat.

And that was exactly how the trial panned out.

Ridden by Iskandar Rosman and jumping from an inside gate, Pacific MV was neatly into stride.

However, the Headwater five-year-old stayed out of the early speed battle which saw Emerald Lisi, Aniki and Pacific Flash go hammer and tongs for the early lead.

Seemingly content to stay in the slipstream of the threesome up front, he made his move only at the top of the straight.

With four gallopers in a line, Pacific MV showed them who was boss. Taking the bit, the grey easily found the lead and drew away to win by slightly more than a length.

His time for the 1,000m was a respectable 1:01.35.

A three-time winner when under the care of David Kok at Kranji, Pacific MV looks ready for real action and he should do the Pacific Stable colours proud when Ong finally sends him to the races.

Then there was that other former Kranji galloper, Lim’s Fuji.

Now with Lawson Moy, he ruled the fifth trial of the morning.

Jumping from the middle of the line, he too – like Pacific MV – had a wall of horses in front of him when the field made that first turn on the far side.

Led by My Determination (Khaw Choon Kit), the front runners looked to be going at a steady clip and, for a while, Lim’s Fuji (Uzair Sharudin) looked like an outsider to the party.

But the Foxwedge six-year-old had other ideas and gatecrashing was one of them.

That he did at the 100m mark and in a flash, he collared My Determination to take the trial by a length.

It was his second trial since relocating to Malaysia and his time of 1:01.75 was an improvement over his first hit-out on Dec 17.

That day, Lim’s Fuji only managed to finish fifth and he did the trip in 1:04.03.

Yes, he is finding his rhythm and it should not be long before he starts paying for his board and lodging.

So, have him on your “keep safe” list.

