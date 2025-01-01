Jan 2 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(1) DYLAN’S CHAMP would not be winning out of turn after finishing second in three consecutive appearances, all over further. He need not improve much over this shorter trip with Piere Strydom aboard to open his account.

Fillies (8) AMANATTO, (9) GERBERA and (10) GREGARIOUS receive a handy 3kg sex allowance, so should make life difficult for the selection, especially with this extended trip likely to unlock improvement.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(2) KING OF NUMBERS won a nice race over the same course and distance on Dec 28. He can double up if he takes place in this line-up.

(1) GUERILLA WARFARE has the form and experience to be competitive in this.

Veteran hard-knocker (5) CALL ME MASTER fits a similar profile and represents an attractive betting proposition in his peak outing over this extended trip after eye-catching thirds in consecutive recent starts over 1,200m.

(4) FALCON STRIKE and (8) CARNELO should also acquit themselves competitively.

Race 3 (1,400m)

Versatile familiar foes (1) TURBO POWER and (2) FOSTINOVO are competitive at this level, with the form and experience to play leading roles. The same applies to lightly raced (4) PEACE TREATY who remains open to improvement.

Maturing (3) LETS PLAY POKER won a course-and-distance maiden before following up on his handicap debut over 1,500m. A three-point penalty will not halt him.

(5) TWELVE OCLOCK HIGH was returning from a four-month absence when a fast-finishing second behind that rival in November, and with the expected improvement could avenge that defeat, even on similar weight terms.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(4) HAWKBILL has recently rediscovered his form in two starts without blinkers, winning both – including one over this course and distance. He defied a six-point penalty when giving weight and a beating to a progressive younger rival over 1,800m last month. A further four-point hike may not be enough to stop the hat-trick.

(9) BIRTHRIGHT is 1.5kg better off for a two-length beating, so is weighted to pose a threat on these terms, as is consistent hard-knocker (5) TAMARISK TREE with Gavin Lerena aboard.

(3) WHAFEEF and (10) QUATERMAIN are closely matched and they complete the shortlist.

Race 5 (2,400m)

Maturing stayer (4) DOUGLAS DRAGON scored at this level two starts back in his one-and-only 2,400m appearance and ran well in defeat (under a penalty) at a higher level last time over 2,000m. He needs only to repeat either performance to resume winning ways.

(5) ARLINGTON ACTION (½kg better off) is closely matched on recent form and will make his presence felt, so too should (1) BANHA BRIDGE and (6) TO THE RESCUE who have the form and experience to fare well.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) BETULA runs well fresh and is open to improvement. Should not be underestimated.

Resurgent (2) FRANCINE and sparingly raced (8) FASTNET FILLY are improving and in good form. The former is bred to appreciate this extended trip while a jump into this class is not likely to halt the momentum of the latter.

Preference, however, is for progressive (4) HAPPY MO whose solid form and experience at this level will stand her in good stead.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) RATTLE BAG is carded to run at an earlier meeting, so her participation must be monitored. In good form, she should play a leading role if taking her place in the line-up.

(2) BOOM BOOM was an eye-catching second off her current mark in a similar course-and-distance event in November, and could go one better with a repeat of that performance.

Both (4) SEVENTEEN AGAIN and (5) SHAMPIMPI had excuses for disappointing last starts and remain open to improvement, so they should not be ignored.

Improving last-start winner (6) KALIKAA and hard-knocker (8) PRETTY ANALIA complete the shortlist.