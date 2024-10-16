SPCA marks 77th anniversary with gala dinner, raises $780,000

Symbolic lighting of the cauldron to kick off the Paws For A Cause gala dinner.

SPCA Singapore marked its 77th anniversary and World Animal Day with its annual Paws For A Cause gala dinner on Oct 5.

Themed "Pawlympics", the event at One Farrer Hotel paid tribute to individuals who have championed animal welfare.

Paralympian Yip Pin Xiu and celebrities Andrea De Cruz and Pierre Png were among the 380 guests who celebrated SPCA's milestone and the $780,000 raised for the Society.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How, in his speech, noted: "This year alone, SPCA has supported over 4,000 animals through its clinical, rescue and release operations."

SPCA executive director Aarthi Sankar shared that the Society has taken in 4,731 animals this year and its emergency rescue team has responded to 1,031 calls and rescued 865 animals in urgent need.

“While we may not have gold medals to show for it, we do it for the love, safety and dignity of the animals we care for," she said.

“We will continue to speak up for animals, fight for them to be better protected, and care for them till the last animal finds its forever home."