Tap and donate to charity at 8 MRT stations, 2 bus interchanges

Members of the public can make donations using their ez-link cards or linked devices such as mobile phones and smartwatches.

Passengers can now tap their ez-link and payment cards on 10 donation stands at eight MRT stations and two bus interchanges till September, as part of the latest edition of transport operator SMRT’s Tap for Hope campaign.

In this fourth edition of the fund-raiser, members of the public can make donations in more denominations – $2, $8, $10, $20, $50 or $100 – using their ez-link cards or linked devices, such as mobile phones and smartwatches.

They can also do so using credit and debit cards, and Mastercard, Visa, JCB or Alipay+ e-wallets, said SMRT at the launch of the fund-raiser on July 5.

In the previous edition of the campaign from December 2023 to January 2024, commuters could make donations only in denominations of $2, $6 or $8.

A broader range of denominations means it will be more convenient for those who wish to donate larger amounts.

SMRT said donation stands for this edition of Tap for Hope are at the Bugis, Esplanade, HarbourFront, Outram Park, Orchard, Paya Lebar, Tanjong Pagar and City Hall MRT stations, as well as Choa Chu Kang bus interchange and the Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub.

All donation stands will be operational from July 5 till Sept 30, except the one at City Hall MRT station, where donations can be made until Sept 11.

All proceeds from the campaign will go towards 65 social service agencies under the President’s Challenge, such as The Helping Hand Halfway House, Singapore Cancer Society and Rainbow Centre.

The first and second editions of Tap for Hope raised more than $80,000 combined, and the third edition raised over $30,000. There is no specific fund-raising target for the fourth edition.

Marketing graduate Chloe Tay said Tap for Hope is a good initiative because proceeds from the fund-raiser go to people in need.

“Now that I know (about it), I would be keen to donate,” said the 23-year-old, who spoke to The Straits Times at HarbourFront MRT station.

Solutions architect Seet Leng Chye said he is unlikely to donate because he prefers to make donations directly to charities, instead of doing so through an intermediary.

The 32-year-old said SMRT’s fund-raiser was a “high-tech” initiative that makes it more convenient to donate, compared with conventional fund-raising methods that entail soliciting donations in person.

“But when you ask someone to donate, (with) people holding a donation box, there is more of a human touch,” Mr Seet added.